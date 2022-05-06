The Memorial High School DECA Club came back from the International Career Development Conference with not only an interesting experience under the finalists’ belts, but with Top Ten placement in one of the events.
The club has been working hard over the past year, creating projects that they’ve presented on a local, state and, as of now, the international level. The conference was something that the students were proud to participate in, especially with the help of their teachers.
“The idea behind these events are that the groups have used project management tools to work through a large event,” stated Heidi Lisi, the DECA advisor and marketing education instructor. “So from initiating the project to monitoring and controlling the events as they go, executing all of the details of the project and then evaluating the results at the end.”
The competition was stated to be tough, especially with so many students having to put large amounts of effort into their projects. Due to COVID having messed up plans for the previous conferences, they were glad to do it in person this year, and Lisi herself was glad they were able to make it so far.
“The level of competition at our state conference is very, very high,” explained Lisi. “Ohio DECA is extremely competitive in the international aspect, so just to move on to the international level is quite an accomplishment.”
Eleven students were able to qualify this year for the competition, with nine competing in various different events. One team was able to make it to the finals, consisting of the students Ayden Francis, Samantha Hertenstein and Ethyn Krites.
