It may be known as Southern Hospitality but people in Auglaize County also know a thing or two about taking care of their neighbors.
When the Wapakoneta community was devastated by a tragic car accident that took the life of 17-year-old Layla Yoakum and left 16-year-old Katelyn Rose in critical condition, their neighbors to the west in St. Marys — despite a strong athletic rivalry — stepped up to the plate to send condolences and offer financial help to the families.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Friday, Jan. 22 edition of The Evening Leader.