The St. Marys Streets and Sidewalks Committee made efficient use of the roughly half hour it met for on Monday evening, sending an amendment to the city’s dangerous building ordinance and a proposal for a new position in the police department to the full council’s next meeting.
The amendments will be applied to Ordinance 1339.01 and adds definitions H and I to the existing list of how the city determines if a building is dangerous.
