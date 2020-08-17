Members from the St. Marys City Council Streets and Sidewalks Committee opted to table an ordinance that would prohibit vehicles of any kind from being parked in yards of an unimproved surface on Monday.
Ordinance 2020-16 was to amend Section 351.03 (a) of the codified ordinances that starred that no person shall stand or park a motor vehicle of any unimproved surface located in a front, side or rear yards area, except when necessary to comply with the provisions of the traffic code or while obeying the directions of a police officer or a traffic control device.
With the ordinance tabled, it must be brought back to council by the end of the current council's term on Dec. 31, 2021 or the amended ordinance will die.