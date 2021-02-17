A project for an all-accessible playground will be headed to St. Marys City Councilors for consideration after the Parks and Playgrounds Committee held a discussion about it on Tuesday.
St. Marys resident Ashley Randolph approached city officials about constructing a playground for handicap accessible residents just north of the splash pad at Mill Park.
Randolph told committee members the all-access playground would not just have handicap-accessible swings and other features but would also include toys for children with learning disabilities as well as serve as a capable playground for all children.
To read the rest of the story, grab a copy of Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.