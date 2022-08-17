The Parks and Playgrounds Committee of the St. Marys city council held a meeting on Monday, with several citizens coming together to advocate for the development of new pickleball courts.
Local pickleball enthusiasts were in attendance for the meeting on Monday in order to advocate for more courts being developed because of the rise in the sport’s popularity which is resulting in the current courts being used more often.
Kelly Bott was one of the biggest proponents to the idea, speaking on the topic at length during the meeting.
“When I first started playing pickleball and would go up to KC Geiger [Park], there’s four pickleball courts,” stated Bott. When she started playing, only two of those courts were usually occupied, but that number has changed over the past year. “After two months of playing, more and more people starting showing up.”
Bott has been playing for more than a year after her daughter introduced her to the game, and she believes that the game is only going to become more popular locally as time goes on.
Bott explained that it is not unusual for all four courts now to be occupied, and with that prediction in mind, she and other citizens believe adding more would be beneficial to the community.
“People love our pickleball courts. They think they are the best pickleball courts that they’ve played on,” said Bott about the general reaction she’s heard to the courts they have now.
“If we had more pickleball courts, we can bring more people into our community.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.