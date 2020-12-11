WAPAKONETA — The Board of County Commissioners of Auglaize County and the Auglaize County Historical Society announce that a brief ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 on the east side of the Auglaize County Courthouse to dedicate the building's new marker. Those attending the outdoor event are requested to observe distancing and to wear face coverings.
The Auglaize County Historical Society successfully applied for funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to provide a permanent plaque honoring the Auglaize County Courthouse's inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
