Typically, people are just getting started on their fitness journey in early January but all day Saturday, athletes from near and far were testing how far they have gone on their fitness journey as they competed in the CrossFit Crave Winter Classic.
With 90 athletes competing, the follow up to July’s Summer Classic was larger than CrossFit Crave’s initial plan but Owner Matt Shindelecker said that expansion of teams was driven by demand by teams hoping to show their grit and determination.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Monday, Jan 11 edition of The Evening Leader.