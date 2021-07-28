The St. Marys Rotary Club received a very special guest in the form of District Governor Mary Aufdenkampe, who talked about her experiences within the Rotary Club thus far, as well as her start within her appointed position.
Aufdenkampe has been involved with Rotary since October of 1988, serving in the Avon Lake and Oberlin clubs, being one of the four women to be become president in District 6600 in 1992, as well as one of the first women to be inducted into the club as a whole. She has served in seven different roles at the district level, along with working many different projects involving charities and work programs.
Aufdenkampe has also been noted to be passionate about youth programs, having served as a youth exchange officer, as well as being co-chair of the STRIVE organization in the Firelands school district. Most of her leadership experience in the district comes from attending various assemblies as a facilitator or presenter, along with completing the Rotary Leadership Institutes Modules one and two.
Despite her long list of achievements and noted experience, Aufdenkampe was excited to be at the St. Marys Rotary Club in person.
