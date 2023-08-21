Civil War Exhibition sees packed house

The Grand put on a Civil War Exhibition to get people thinking about the time period ahead of the debut of the play ‘Long Journey Home’, Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. The play focuses on the story of Charles Kruse, a St. Marys native who fought in the Civil War. For those in attendance there was a display setup that invited people to ask questions about the time period, a vendor selling original Civil War artifacts, a Civil War period music group, and a presentation about the Sultana ship that Kruse rode on after being freed from Andersonville prison. The Sultana is also at the center of the worst maritime disaster in U.S. History.
“We play music from the 1830’s to 1865. Sometimes up to 1870,” said musician Curtis Payne of the Foco Loco’s. Payne said that everyone in the group plays a variety of instruments. “In this particular band, I play the Boucher Banjo. I also sometimes will play my Martin guitar”, said Payne. He said that the guitar dates to 1852. “We try to play with period instruments that are from the period when we can.”
Payne said that he has been reenacting for 45 years, and that as he aged, he said he knew that being a musician, gave him a path to continue on.
“I wanted a different vocation. Since I played music, I got interested in knowing music of the period,” said Payne. He said from there, he started to research period music, how it was played, and how it was supposed to sound. Payne said this, in part, lead him to going to Appomattox Court House where he said it is believed that popular American music started.
“We go once a year to Joel Sweeney’s home for a weekend festival of banjo players,” said Payne, of going to the home of the man who started popular music.
The name of the band came from an interesting source.
“First it was a period match,” explained Payne. He said the second portion came from a political meeting in Tammany Hall, New York where a vote was sabotaged by turning out the gas lamps.
“When it was time to vote on what the progressives wanted, the Tammany Hall people turned out the gas lights. The progressives pulled out Foco Loco’s,” said Payne. He said that he read one reporter said that when it happened, there was a sort of ‘grand illumination’ from the Foco Loco’s.
“I knew it was a good name for the group. We think our goal is to illuminate people today, of the music of the past, and how that music sounded to the best of our ability,” said Payne.
“It’s a very critical point that defines who we are and where we are today, and a lot of people don’t realize the importance as far as social achievements we’ve had in unifying the nation,” said local Civil War Historian George Wolf of the importance of learning about the Civil War. He said that when he used to give presentations at schools, he had a few questions for students.
“I would say, ‘if the South had managed to succeed, what would that have meant to us in WWI? WWII? Not being a unified nation?” said Wolf. He said that the Civil War set the foundation for advances in weaponry, medicine, and women’s rights. “Like in WWII, they filled the void.”
In 1963, Wolf said he was in third grade when the centennial of the Battle of Gettysburg came about.
“National Geographic had maps, and I thought it was fascinating. All of my other classmates though that I was incredibly weird,” said Wolf. He said that in part, he blames his career as a pharmacist on Civil War artillery.
“Eli Lilly was Captain of the 18th Indiana Light Artilllery. They were engaged at Chattanooga and Chickamauga,” said Wolf before continuing. “I blame my interest in the profession, and the tie in, to that drug company and its lineage.”
Wolf said that he had one hope for those he interacted with on Friday afternoon.
“I would like to light the fire to get them interested, to find out that history is vital and alive and to generate curiosity,” said Wolf before continuing. “A hunger, so that they want to learn more. People like that, it tends to spread because the enthusiasm is contagious.”
Pictured: Author Gene Eric Salecker spoke to those gathered about the Sultana, the boat the St. Marys native Charles Kruse rode on after being freed from Andersonville