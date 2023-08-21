Civil War Exhibition sees packed house

Friday afternoon saw The Grand full of people interested in the history of the Civil War. 

 Photo by Brent Melton

The Grand put on a Civil War Exhibition to get people thinking about the time period ahead of the debut of the play ‘Long Journey Home’, Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. The play focuses on the story of Charles Kruse, a St. Marys native who fought in the Civil War. For those in attendance there was a display setup that invited people to ask questions about the time period, a vendor selling original Civil War artifacts, a Civil War period music group, and a presentation about the Sultana ship that Kruse rode on after being freed from Andersonville prison. The Sultana is also at the center of the worst maritime disaster in U.S. History.

“We play music from the 1830’s to 1865. Sometimes up to 1870,” said musician Curtis Payne of the Foco Loco’s. Payne said that everyone in the group plays a variety of instruments. “In this particular band, I play the Boucher Banjo. I also sometimes will play my Martin guitar”, said Payne. He said that the guitar dates to 1852. “We try to play with period instruments that are from the period when we can.”

