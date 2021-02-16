The city of St. Marys, in conjunction with its school district, is looking to purchase property outside of town to provide future development in housing and provide growth for St. Marys City Schools.
The city is planning to purchase approximately 147 acres of land, with seven plots south of Shipman Road, approximately, 76 acres, and two plots north of Shipman Road, approximately 76 acres, from the Philip E. Doseck Estate. The property is located to the northwest of town in Noble Township, which is just outside of the city limit and adjacent to Memorial High School.
Cost of the land is $2,486,258 and legislation will come before city councilors during next Monday's meeting for approval for the city to purchase the property after CIC Board of Trustees approved the earnest money request.
