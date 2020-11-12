On Thursday, the city of St. Marys announced that some of its facilities will be closed with coronavirus cases on the rise locally.
The city's staff will continue its services to the community, however, effective Friday, some facilities are now closed to the public or have restricted access until further notice. Residents are asked to call the respective department in advance to determine how that department can address their needs at this time.
Department phone numbers are available on the city's web site at CityofStMarys.net.
For customers paying their utility bill, the city is encouraging them to use its online bill payment plan or the automatic payment plan. Customers can also put their payment in the drop box located in the tax and utility office parking lot on High Street or the drop box located inside the main entrance to the office. Use of the drive-up window is also available.
Tax documents or correspondence may be placed in the drop box located inside the main entrance to the tax and utility office.
For additional questions, call 419-300-3198.