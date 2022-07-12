St. Marys City Council convened on Monday to discuss the introduction of an ordinance involving the construction of the new municipal building on Spring Street.
Ordinance 2022-29 was introduced to the council, dealing with the issuance of bonds to the maximum amount of $12 million that will be used in the construction of the building. The bond counsel, Allison Binkley of Squire Patton Boggs, was able to explain a few things involving the ordinance.
“In the weeks ahead, members of the administration will be working with the finance professionals to get ready to attend a rating meeting so that the city can obtain a rating for its bond issue before we go into the market to sell the bonds,” explained Binkley.
A public hearing will be done for tax purposes and give the city some flexibility on what organizations can use the second floor of the building, which the city plans on hopefully renting it to non-profit organizations. This will be done 15 minutes prior to the regularly scheduled city council meeting.
“There’s a rule on the taxability of the bonds, so they’re tax-free that if you allow a certain amount of private use, it endangers the tax restatus of the bonds,” said Assistant Law Director Kraig Noble. “But the procedure that we’re using that Allison came up with allows us a little more flexibility in renting out the second floor to non-profit entities.”
Members of the council plan on reading through the legislation and going through two more readings before coming to a consensus on the matter. The public hearing is said to be scheduled for the Aug. 8 meeting, where it will have its final reading.
