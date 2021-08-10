St. Marys city councilors Monday approved an ordinance that would increase the discount offered to industrial electric customers.
John Courtney of Courtney & Associates, St. Marys’ utility rate consultant, was on hand Monday to recommend to council that the city increase its discount for new load designed to encourage new development and employment in the city.
Currently, the city offers a $0.01 per kilowatt hour discount for new loads over a five-year period.
Courtney recommended that the city raise that discount to $0.02 per kilowatt hour for the first two years of the five-year period and then lower it back to its initial amount.
“[Safety Service Director] Greg [Foxhoven] had us update the revenue requirement portion of the rates study we did last time. We felt you did have sufficient net income to offer additional discounts,” said Courtney. “I think it would help you track new load [and] make you more competitive with the current market.”
Foxhoven told councilors about a St. Marys company that recently completed an expansion.
“They've invested millions and millions of dollars into our community by creating more jobs. This particular industry will go into production starting in September,” he said. “We've worked with them the last several months. The expansion is good for our community. They're actually our biggest user. We would like to honor some of the work they've done and the investment they've made by making this additional discount available to them when they get into production which is next month.”
