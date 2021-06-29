ST. MARYS — City council members unanimously approved the hiring of a firm to design the city’s new municipal building during its meeting Monday night.
Council approved a deal with Burgess and Niple, a Columbus-based firm.
Safety and Service Director Greg Foxhoven said Monday that the village has budgeted $7 million for the total cost of construction for the building and the surrounding areas.
Having recently completed the purchase of two buildings downtown — the Murphy and Palm buildings — the city will raze those to make room for its new municipal building, where its address will switch from 101 East Spring Street to 101 West Spring Street.
Foxhoven said that the industry standard total design cost for projects like this is typically around 10% of the overall budget.
He said the design of the building will have a price tag of $688,500; the Baughman Park Complex will be $39,500 and the South Street parking lot will be $25,000 for a total of $753,000.
The reason for including the three projects together was so that the design would all flow together, Foxhoven said.
