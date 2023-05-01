City of St. Marys holds celebration for Arbor Day

Mayor of St. Marys Patrick McGowan presents St. Marys Supervisor of Parks and Urban Forestry Gregg ‘Rocky’ Clark with an Arbor Day proclamation on Friday morning.

 Photo Provided

The city of St. Marys celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by holding a celebration where a proclamation was presented and two trees were dedicated.

St. Marys Supervisor of Parks and Urban Forestry Gregg ‘Rocky’ Clark headed the gathering and spoke about the city’s commitment to trees.

