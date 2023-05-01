City of St. Marys holds celebration for Arbor Day

The city of St. Marys celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by holding a celebration where a proclamation was presented and two trees were dedicated.
St. Marys Supervisor of Parks and Urban Forestry Gregg ‘Rocky’ Clark headed the gathering and spoke about the city’s commitment to trees.
“The city of St. Marys has been recognized by Tree City USA for 33 years of receiving the status as a Tree City USA,” said Clark. He said that they’re currently in the process of qualifying for the 34 time. He said that the city has planted hundreds of trees throughout the city including tree lawns, boulevards and the city parks.
