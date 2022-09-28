Building Photo

The St. Marys City Council had a first reading involving legislation that would approve the purchase of the Ohio National Guard Armory building on East South Street.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys City Council met on Monday in order to discuss legislation dealing with the purchase of the Ohio National Guard Armory building on East South Street.

The council was called to read Ordinance 2022-36, which dealt with the proposal of purchasing the historical building and the land around it. This is mainly due to how the city has previously recognized the presence the National Guard had in the city of St. Marys before moving out of the building to set up base in Lima.

Tags

Recommended for you