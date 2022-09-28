The St. Marys City Council met on Monday in order to discuss legislation dealing with the purchase of the Ohio National Guard Armory building on East South Street.
The council was called to read Ordinance 2022-36, which dealt with the proposal of purchasing the historical building and the land around it. This is mainly due to how the city has previously recognized the presence the National Guard had in the city of St. Marys before moving out of the building to set up base in Lima.
“Over 140 years, they’ve been in St. Marys and stationed in that armory,” said Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven about the building. “This ordinance will allow us to purchase the armory that has been empty since 2020.”
The building has sat empty for around two years now since the relocation, with the purchase aiming to acquire the acres of ground around it. The amount that is expected to be paid for the structure is around $210,000, which was determined by an appraisal done on the land.
“If this is passed at our last meeting in October, it will not take effect until the end of November,” said Foxhoven, with the ordinance planning to be read two more times before being approved. “So we potentially close on the property in December or January.”
After it’s made official, the property will be transferred to the Community Improvement Corporation in order for them to later sell the armory. There are no intentions to keep the property and make sure any business that moves in will be beneficial to the city.
“We’ve been through this building; this building has issues,” said Assistant Law Director Kraig Noble about the building. “Any plan to use this building has to have a fairly detailed plan with good figures, hard figures and good estimates.”
The intention is to make sure the purchase and later selling of the property will have a positive impact on the city and will not come back into its hands at a later date. The building cannot be demolished for 25 years after purchase, but significant alterations can be made.
Other pieces of legislation that came up during the meeting were Ordinances 2022-35 and 2022-37. The former deals with approving the appropriation of monies in order to address deficiencies that were involved in earlier ordinances from the fiscal year of 2022. This mostly deals with approving the 24 supplemental requests totaling $650,500 brought up at an earlier Finance Committee meeting.
“These requests have been approved by our auditor and approved by our mayor,” said Foxhoven about the requests and what exactly they were meant for. “I can summarize it to say that 80 percent of the additional funding thats needed basically boils down to four areas.”
$235,000 will be going into fuel for Generator 7 for the city, $160,000 is involved in fuel for city vehicles, $115,000 for bond counsel expenses and the remaining total meant for vehicle parts and labor. The ordinance was allowed to declare an emergency and was approved unanimously by the council.
Ordinance 2022- 37 dealt with allowing Foxhoven to submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for financial assistance for $385,000. This also allowed the financial commitment of the city to be put forward, with intentions to fund a local share of the project.
“This is approximately 50 percent of the project costs for phase two of the East Spring Street reconstruction,” said Foxhoven about the city’s intention with the money. Phase two of the project will deal with the railroad tracks west of Vine Street. “This simply allows us to make the application, there’s no guarantee that we’ll get this amount, but we’re hopeful.”
The application was needed to be submitted fairly quickly, resulting in a request to suspend the rules. The ordinance was approved without issue in order to address the issue.
The meeting was adjourned shortly after all matters were discussed. No other meetings or miscellaneous business has been scheduled at this time.