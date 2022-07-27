The St. Marys City Council Monday honored local organization Let’s Back the Blue, discussed further on the issuance of bonds for the new city building and received appearance from State Rep. Candidate Jacob Larger.
The proclamation was presented to Director Ann Niemeyer and Dan Burke by Mayor Patrick McGowan, who cited the work that the Let’s Back the Blue organization has done to help officers in the area. Ranging from fundraisers, scholarships and similar actions, the organization hits close to home with McGowan, who had a grandfather that was a prominent member of the force.
“I never got the opportunity to meet the gentleman, but my grandfather was a police captain in Findlay, and was killed in the line of duty,” said McGowan, stating that his father was only two or three years old when it happened. “The police have always been really close to me.”
St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton and Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees were invited to watch the ceremony and show their support to Niemeyer and Burke.
“We need to support our law enforcement with all the equipment that they need and everything that will make them protect our citizenship,” stated Burke after the proclamation was given. He has several family members in law enforcement, which includes his own son, stating he feels compelled to get involved.
“We’ll say just put your blue lights out,” said Niemeyer about how people can show their support themselves. “Nice, visible sign of support. Very easy, very cheap. You can leave them on 365 days out of the year and not even have $10 in it.”
