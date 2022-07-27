Proclamation Photo

Ann Niemeyer and Dan Burke of Let’s Back the Blue accepted a proclamation from the city of St. Marys that recognizes the organization’s efforts to show support for local law enforcement. They were joined by St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton and Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees when Mayor Patrick McGowan awarded the proclamation.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys City Council Monday honored local organization Let’s Back the Blue, discussed further on the issuance of bonds for the new city building and received appearance from State Rep. Candidate Jacob Larger.

The proclamation was presented to Director Ann Niemeyer and Dan Burke by Mayor Patrick McGowan, who cited the work that the Let’s Back the Blue organization has done to help officers in the area. Ranging from fundraisers, scholarships and similar actions, the organization hits close to home with McGowan, who had a grandfather that was a prominent member of the force.

