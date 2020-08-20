Three years ago, Freewalt Way didn’t exist but on Thursday, the city of St. Marys and its former mayor celebrated a subdivision that has opened the way for potential business growth.
Once an abandoned Kmart store, the newly-constructed cul-de-sac is home to American Manufacturing Solutions and Fitness Hub along with space for other businesses to move in as the city celebrated the street and subdivision with its former mayor, who the area is named after, four-term mayor Greg Freewalt. Freewalt was mayor for the city for 16 years.
