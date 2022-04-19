ST. MARYS — In an effort to keep up with mandates imposed on the city by the Ohio EPA, there are upgrades that need to be done at the wastewater treatment facility.
In order to meet these requirements, the St. Marys Water and Wastewater Committee met on Monday night to review a sewer rate study.
“All this has to do with the unfunded mandates that are coming down from the Ohio EPA,” said Public Service and Safety Director Greg Foxhoven. “We’ve been working the last four, five, six years trying to get a handle on the sanitary sewer overflows. There’s a lot of different things we have to do to deal with that.”
Jeff Thompson, the city’s superintendent of the water and sewer departments, said that the city has been ordered by the EPA to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows.
Originally the total cost of the sewer renovations and planned upgrades was at $15 million, a figure that Thompson said was “extreme.”
The city was able to negotiate a lower project cost with the EPA last year.
“Finally in 2021, they agreed we do the planned upgrade, which adds dewatering to our sludge to save us money and allows us to control our solids within the plants to see if we can get more flow through the plant,” said Thompson.
To help pay for these improvements, the city will need to increase the water rates by 5% for the next five years, and then drop down to a 3% increase after that.
Kelly Jutte, the city superintendent of water and super plants, said the monthly increase on a typical water bill will go up by about $1.68 for city residents, and $2.18 for residents outside the city.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.