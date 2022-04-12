Concerned St. Marys residents voiced their opinions regarding the city’s upcoming land auction Monday night at the city council meeting.
The city is set to sell at auction the 160-acre Dabbelt farm property located at 15241 St. Marys River Road, bounded by state Route 116 and Markley Road in Noble Township.
The Dabbelt property was purchased by the city in 2001 for $525,000 with plans for resident expansion.
Public Service and Safety Director Greg Foxhoven said at council’s last meeting that the city felt the property was too far out of town for economical expansion of utitiles and roads into the area.
A portion of the proceeds of the sale of the land will go toward the extension of Keel Drive. The extension of Keel Drive will allow of the development of 16 buildable lots – addressing a housing shortage in the city.
The city said that the development will not affect the approximately 7.8 acres of woodlands along the Miami and Erie Canal as the land is in a permanent conservation easement and can never be developed.
Most of the residents in attendance have lived near that area and had various reasons why the concept upset them so much.
“I’ve seen this city go from having great places for wildlife to mowing every darn thing they can put a motor on,” said Bill Metzger, who thinks that the destruction of the forest there would be tragic. “They’re just like big agriculture — they can’t stand to have weeds.”
The complaints mostly revolved around these subjects: the concern of conservation and environmental impact, Sleepy Hollow as a beloved place for the community and whether housing would serve a purpose there. Most that talked about the place considered it a big part of their childhood and don’t want to lose it for their own kids in some cases.
