Cisco claims baseball teaches life lessons, speaks on career

When you sit down to talk with Galen Cisco, you’re bound to feel comfortable, as his demeanor is inviting and humble. I first met Cisco at the little league championship game where we talked about youth playing the game, and told him I’d like to interview him about his life in professional baseball. He invited me to his home on Thursday for that interview, and he relayed a lot about baseball and the lessons it teaches.
“I think it taught persistence and life. Everybody looks at baseball like it’s on a high pinnacle. Well, it’s not,” said Cisco. He said that baseball has very low, lows, and that there are things that are not fun to go through.
“It’s difficult as hell to stay on top all the time. There are too many good teams, and too many good players elsewhere,” said Cisco. He said that baseball rounds out players well, and teaches them how to act.
He said that people used to come to the games to watch arguments on the diamond, and that the introduction of replay has changed the game.
“Lou Piniella, he was a guy who was fun to watch argue, and that was part of the game. Now you don’t see any of that,” said Cisco. He said that players also used to police their own, but that has also changed over time.
“It’s hard for me to watch whats going on now at times. The way players act, but I guess thats the way baseballs wants it,” lamented Cisco.
Cisco said that of all his experiences, including watching over 8,000 games, winning two World Series, and seeing 12 no hitters in 42 years, that camaraderie is the thing he remembers most.
“I’ve got a lot of friends, but I’ve probably got more friends out of state in places than I have here,” said Cisco. He said that over those 42 years, he has come across a lot of types of people.
“You run a cross a lot of people, and you become very familiar with, and friends with. Unfortunately, a lot of them are gone now,” said Cisco. From those friendships came learning and teaching.
“It’s a game that’ll teach you how to act. It used to be a game that taught you how to act and play with respect for your opponents. It’ll teach you how to respect daily life,” said Cisco. He said that there is a lot that the public doesn’t see about the game as well.
“All the public sees is how we play the game, and game time. There is a lot of time in the off time of a game that the fans don’t see,” said Cisco. He explained that preparing for the game, for the other teams, and series’, is where the hard part exists. “It teaches you about life. Because just about the time you think you got it figured out, along comes somebody or something that brings you back down to where you belong.”
“The thing about the game, is that its not a difficult game, and there are different ways you can play the game,” said Cisco. He said that people have different talents, and they figure out ways of being good at baseball.
“You don’t have to be a certain size, or a strong man to play it. You’ve got to be consistent in order to stay,” said Cisco before continuing. “It’s probably easier to get to the big leagues, than it is to stay there.”
Being in the big leagues also changed how Cisco said he saw the super-stars as well.
“I see them as a friend. I don’t see them as a better player, and I don’t see them as a super-star. I know they are, but I see them more as a friend,” said Cisco. He said he would look up to them initially because they had all the talent in the world, and that he respected them.
“I would say after you’re around a while, they’re just like you are. You don’t see them, you see them more as a friend, a friend that you’d like to beat their [butt],” said Cisco as he chuckled before continuing. “You know, thats the way the game is played, you try to beat everybody, but it doesn’t always work.”
Being in the MLB for 42 years, Cisco saw a lot of great players, but only one was the best he ever saw.
“Willy Mays. There wasn’t anything on the field he couldn’t do”, said Cisco. He said that Mays had all ‘five tools’, of the game.
“He could hit, steal a base, he could run, he could catch any ball in the outfield, and he could throw,” said Cisco. He said that Mays’ weakest tool was his throw, but that it was still good.
“Throwing was his worst tool, but he got rid of the ball so quick, and accurately, that it made up for his arm. His arm was good, but it wasn’t great like the rest of his tools,” said Cisco. Cisco said that the closest he ever saw to Mays, was Ken Griffey Jr. “He came close to it, he could do everything.”
“There are some wonderful people in the game of baseball, very knowledgeable people,” said Cisco. He said that he can’t explain the game like it should be explained, but that no one probably could.
“I never knew any person, that had all the answers, all the time. Some thought they did. Thats the reason its the kind of game it is, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Cisco. He said that his life in baseball was a lucky one, and that a lot of people never get that opportunity.
“I was lucky. I was able to do what I love to do for my lifetime. A lot of people don’t have that opportunity. I was lucky enough to have a job every year, never had to set out a year,” said Cisco before continuing. “I had to backup and go to the minors a time or two, and if thats what it takes, that’s what you’ve got to do.”