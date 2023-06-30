Cisco claims baseball teaches life lessons, speaks on career

Galen Cisco stands beside a case that displays items from his career in baseball, including two World Series Trophies for winning it all in 1992 and 1993 with the Toronto Blue Jays

 Photo by Brent Melton

When you sit down to talk with Galen Cisco, you’re bound to feel comfortable, as his demeanor is inviting and humble. I first met Cisco at the little league championship game where we talked about youth playing the game, and told him I’d like to interview him about his life in professional baseball. He invited me to his home on Thursday for that interview, and he relayed a lot about baseball and the lessons it teaches.

“I think it taught persistence and life. Everybody looks at baseball like it’s on a high pinnacle. Well, it’s not,” said Cisco. He said that baseball has very low, lows, and that there are things that are not fun to go through. 

