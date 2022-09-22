The St. Marys Rotary Club hosted Galen Cisco as he gave the yearly Galen Cisco Award to local student Owen Green at Wednesday’s meeting.
The winner of this year’s Galen Cisco Award is Owen Green, being the 59th recipient of this honor since it was started in 1965. The award is given to St. Marys Little League Most Valuable Player, with Green having proven that due to his time on the field.
“Owens on-base percentage is 0.745 percent, batting average 0.611,” said Cisco as being some of Green’s stats that were derived from his performance. “He’s hit four home runs, and his pitch is 0.35, DRA is 2.65… Strikeouts, 51 in 35 innings.”
Green came to the meeting to receive the award alongside his parents, having worked hard on the field in order to receive this honor. He did have stiff competition according to Cisco, but he was able to prove that he was the top player for 2022.
“Congratulations Owen. You did a great job,” Cisco said as he presented the award, coming with a baseball that he signed himself. “Owen is one of then guys that could’ve won this and he eked them out. He was the best and a great teammate and probably liked by everyone on the team and the whole league.”
Green did not give a speech at the ceremony, only posing for a few pictures before letting the meeting go forward. Cisco was grateful to give out the award and believes that Green deserved it after all of his hard work, as well as giving congratulations to his parents.
Cisco also briefly talked about baseball a little bit before the award ceremony, giving his opinions on how the current season is going. Having been a player for seven years and coach for 31, he has seen the game change in a number of ways since the
“When I started, there was no playoffs. Whoever won the pennant in each league played each other in the World Series and that was it,” Cisco said as an example about how things have changed. “It’s expanded now. There was only eight teams in each league back then, now there’s sixteen in each league.”
A lot more teams and players are now involved, and while he isn’t so sure how some rule changes are going to play out when it comes to expanding the size of the bases and how players are paid, it is something he chooses to follow closely. Whether the sport changes to some old school methods or some new ones, he is keeping an eye on things.
“It’s going to be interesting how the new rules are going to come about,” stated Cisco about some of the changes.
“It’s going to be a great series, I know it is,” said Cisco about the upcoming series. “I’m pulling for the underdog Cleveland and I have a good reason.”
More information about the Galen Cisco Award and the man himself can be found at the St. Marys Memorial High School Alumni Foundation website at MHSAF. com, with more information about the St. Marys Rotary Club available at their website at StMarysRotary.org.