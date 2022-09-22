Award Picture

The St. Marys Rotary Club was proud to host Galen Cisco as he handed out the Galen Cisco Award to a local youth that has shown excellence within athleticism in the field.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Rotary Club hosted Galen Cisco as he gave the yearly Galen Cisco Award to local student Owen Green at Wednesday’s meeting.

The winner of this year’s Galen Cisco Award is Owen Green, being the 59th recipient of this honor since it was started in 1965. The award is given to St. Marys Little League Most Valuable Player, with Green having proven that due to his time on the field.

