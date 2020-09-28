Faith Alliance Church couldn’t have asked for a better morning as the sun shined and the weather was warm during the church’s groundbreaking of its new building project.
Following the church’s 9 a.m. services, community and church members gathered on the west lawn for the groundbreaking of the church’s Saturate 17 project.
“Saturate 17 comes from the 17-mile radius that makes up our church family,” said Lead Pastor Trent Fledderjohann. “We chose to be conscience of that 17-mile radius in reaching people who might be spiritually hungry, looking for more in life or to find a deeper purpose and that's what this project is committed to.”
Plans for Saturate 17 started in 2017 when the church recognized the need for more room to house its growing children’s ministry.
