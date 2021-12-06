Holiday cheer was spread across New Knoxville as the Christmas in the Village celebration came to town on Saturday.
Going from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event attracted many people down to Main Street, with various businesses having something prepared for everyone. The event has become a staple of the community after five years running, having been started by Jane Kuck of the Village Market & Deli and becoming something for everyone to enjoy.
Featuring attractions such as Visit the Grinch, face painting and many more, it attracted plenty of people to Main Street. People walking down the street were happy to see it happening this year, and some were impressed with how things were going.
“It’s going good here right now,” said a couple that attended the bake sale held at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church. According to them, it was the first event they attended and they were looking forward to more. “It’s good to see a lot of people out on the streets.”
The yearly event is something that has quickly become a tradition for residents of New Knoxville and the surrounding area. Whether or not they’re from the village or come in from places like St. Marys and Wapakoneta, people are glad to come every year.
“It’s always fun coming up here and seeing everybody getting out and enjoying everything, all the business that open up shop and walking around,” said another man who came to the event. He stated that he’s been coming almost every year since it started. “We’ve been coming since they started how many years ago.”
