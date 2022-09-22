Every Friday night Dr. Jeffrey Paul can be seen walking along the sidelines with the New Bremen High School football team. In his 23rd year with the team, Paul is just as enthusiastic to work with the players now as he was the first day he volunteered.
“I always loved sports,” said Paul. “That got me thinking that I would like to help out the school as far as football and basketball goes.”
After receiving his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree, Paul moved back to his hometown opening his own practice. After a year, he became interested in using his chiropractic skills to help the teams he previously played for. Paul began working with the football and boys basketball teams at a time when athletic trainers were not commonly used. Paul now works with New Bremen’s athletic trainer to keep the football and boy’s basketball teams physically healthy and strong.
For home games, Paul’s work begins before the game with players who want chiropractic adjustments. The athletic trainer performs their own services to the athletes such as taping ankles, bandaging and evaluating injuries. Due to time constraints, Paul is unable to provide services before the away games however he meets up with the team wherever they are playing to help out as needed.
Paul treasures the time spent with the athletes over the years and watching them grow as individuals.
“It makes me feel old,” said Paul laughing about the number of years and number of athletes he has spent time with. “But it’s very rewarding too. I get to see and help out these kids and watch them grow up.”
Paul’s career had an interesting beginning. After graduating high school, he attended Ohio Northern University (ONU). He geared most of his classes for a degree in sports management with plans to become an athletic director or possibly manage a health club. Then during his junior year, a friend was taking an anatomy class and encouraged Paul to enroll. The class had some human dissection and it peaked his interest in the science field. He began to take more science related classes taking his career in a different direction.
“I enjoyed being active,” said Paul. “I enjoyed lifting and exercising and things like that and at the time I was thinking physical therapy would be a nice avenue to go.”
Paul ended up finishing his degree in sports management but then began to consider chiropractic school.
“I always liked the natural approach to things too,” said Paul. “And chiropractic seemed to be the right fit for me.”
With a new career in mind, Paul then took pre requisite classes for chiropractic school at Ohio State in Lima. He then received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National College of Chiropractic now known as National University of Health Sciences located in Lombard, IL in 1997.
Paul continues his practice in New Bremen with the purpose to restore health to those in need.
“When you restore proper joint motion and alignment to the spine what you are doing is releasing tension or irritation off the nerve,” Paul said.”And that nerve will innervate either muscle or it will innervate internal organs and so you are affecting the health of that muscle or organ by doing adjusting and releasing the tension off that nerve .”
Chiropractors can also resolve ailments that don’t effect the muscles including ear, stomach and intestinal issues. For babies, the big issues are typically the ear and colic.
“The spine may be a little bit restricted or out of alignment,” said Paul regarding one of the reasons a baby may have colic. “By correcting that alignment it takes the pressure off the nerve which allows that intestine to function better.”
Another area of service Paul provides is fitting people with shoe orthotics.
“If the feet and the arches aren’t supporting the hips and the pelvis properly you’re going to have problems with the spine,” said Paul. “You can adjust people and get improvement but if you don’t fix that foundation you can have continuous problems.”
Paul also offers nutritional supplements as part of his practice and can assist with metal toxicities in the body as well.
Married to wife Renee, they have two daughters. Taylor is a junior at Indiana Tech and Rianna is a senior at New Bremen High school