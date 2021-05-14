MINSTER — ChillTex in Minster celebrated two pretty big milestones on Wednesday afternoon: the ten-year anniversary of the company and the grand opening of its new location.
Matt Eilerman’s interest in HVAC piqued in the early 2000s when he as his wife Gwen installed a new furnace in their house in 2000 and then installed an air conditioning unit a few years later.
Eilerman then attended Upper Valley Career center in Piqua to learn more about the trade.
