Chief Sutton at Rotary

St. Marys Police Chief Jacob Sutton speaks at the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday about what the department does for the city.

 The Evening Leader 10/18/23 Photo by: Brent Melton

The St. Marys Rotary Club held its weekly meeting on Wednesday at 12:30 p. m. and featured guest speaker Jacob Sutton, St. Mary’s Chief of Police. Sutton’s topic of the day wasn’t about stats and figures, but about what the police department does on a day to day basis.

“What I really wanted to do is give you a glimpse of what your law enforcement does here for you,” said Sutton .

