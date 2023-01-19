The St. Marys Rotary Club held its weekly meeting on Wednesday at 12:30 p. m. and featured guest speaker Jacob Sutton, St. Mary’s Chief of Police. Sutton’s topic of the day wasn’t about stats and figures, but about what the police department does on a day to day basis.
“What I really wanted to do is give you a glimpse of what your law enforcement does here for you,” said Sutton .
first thing Sutton relayed was that they have a different philosophy than most departments by sharing a story of someone who called in. The caller had asked to speak to the department’s detective, but was offered assistance by the officer who answered.
“We have a different philosophy. We train and have the expectation that everyone trains as, and truly is a detective,” said Sutton. The chief then went on to say that every officer is trained to deal with any type of case there is, and that the detective’s job is to support the officers.
ing point Sutton mentioned was that they have an officer assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, to work violent crime. Sutton outlined that it may seem strange to have someone assigned to that, but noted that, “The FBI had an investigation that came back to St. Marys, where a pill press had been used for fentanyl.”
He also noted that there have been homicides and drug related crimes in the area, but those were trace back to Dayton and Columbus. Every year the St. Marys Police Department fields 10,000 calls.
“Those calls can be for a lost dog, or a homicide. Of those, 2,500 result in civil, criminal, or traffic cases,” said Sutton. Sutton went on to note that a lot of their caseload has become digital. Sutton tied these realities with the changing realities of the law enforcement landscape.
“We constantly have changing laws. Every decision a judge makes, can change how we do our job,” Said sutton. He explained that these decisions have affected everything from search and seizure, to interviews, and even to how people are incarcerated. These changes require leadership, and Sutton believes that leadership is important in every organization. “The game that we play constantly changes.”
Sutton made his belief about leadership clear.
“Service over self”, said Sutton before continuing. “Honestly the cost of leadership is putting yourself last. When I came to the the department, I wanted to emphasize that I was last.”
This type of leadership is the kind that puts his people first, and one that he said he wants to instill throughout the department. Putting people first has lead Sutton to ensuring that his officers are trained and equipped as best they can be. Sutton said, “The one thing I truly care about, is that our officers have the tools, and the training, so that they can do what they’ve been trained to do.”
Sutton noted that the state of Ohio also mandates training, called Continued Professional Training, but that training doesn’t necessarily meet whats needed.
“There are some good things out there, for deescalation, and officer health. But I told the Attorney General’s Office that none of the mandated training had anything to do with the safety of officers via tactical training,” said Sutton. The chief made it clear that training officers how to respond to threats, should be a higher priority, and that, that kind of training should be available. “My number one fear, and number one goal, is that they get to go home at the end of the day.”
Last year Sutton pointed out that the department conducted a total of 2000 hours to training to prepare his stuff for whatever may come their way.
“I want to make sure we have the most competent people to serve our community,” said Sutton. He said that it takes a special kind of person to run towards gunfire, and that when he started his career, he never expected to be carrying some of the tools they do today. “Never did I think I’d use a tourniquet, or have SWAT vests for each officer. Never did I think every patrol car would have a bulletproof shield, but last year we saw them used 3 separate times in St. Marys.”
One thing was absolutely clear from Sutton, and that was that the community is at the center of his concerns, and that serving it is his top priority.
“All of our officers are citizens, and all they want to do is make this place a better place to live, to visit, and to play”, said Sutton. Before the chief closed his talk out, he answered a few more questions from those present, and ended by talking about youth. “Accountability is important, and teaching kids accountability is vitally important. We try to show them that, because they may not be getting that at home.”