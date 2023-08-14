Cheerleaders looking to spread more positivity

According to the St. Marys Memorial High School Cheerleader seniors, the world needs a bit more positivity in the world, and they’re hoping to spread some.
On Thursday afternoon, the senior’s were out and about taking photos for various publications, when they took some time to chat before heading off to their next stop.
“Cheerleading is about supporting the community, whether its sports or showing up for a parade, decorating school or decorating town, it’s being there for everyone,” said Zoey Miller.
Miller said she got into cheerleading when she was little, and that this is her fourth year on the squad.
“I like supporting the boys, whether its football or basketball, and I like my coach,” said Miller. She said she enjoys being there for everyone in the community, and that she takes her job seriously.
“I like when the little people look up to me, whether its little boys or little girls, and being a role model for them,” said Miller.
Chloe Neargarder said she not only cheers for St. Marys, but also has competed for the All American as well.
“It’s a competition that you have at UCA Camp, and it’s just girls that are invited,” said Neargarder. She said that those competitions are held around the world in places like London, and Hawaii.
“I’d say that cheerleading is more about helping bring positivity to the community, and the school. Its not solely about supporting your teams, its about supporting everybody,” said Neargarder.
Something that people might not know is that not all cheerleading is the same, and what you see at football games, is different than a cheer competition.
“The big difference is I don’t believe Ohio allows stunting. Competitive cheer obviously allows stunting,” explained Chloey Nelson. Stunting is where you see high flying tricks, or girls tossed into the air and then caught. When it comes to game time, Nelson said her thoughts change as the quarters do.
“First quarter I’m wondering what cheer is next, what am I going to do, where am I smiling to. Second is if its time to go perform with the band,” said Nelson before continuing. “Third and fourth I’m wondering if we’re going to win.”
“It’s hours a day. Its good, its a good environment,” said Hannah Mullins of the time commitment. She said that the time it takes learning different routines depends on the positions they have to learn.
“That takes the most time,” said Mullins. She said her favorite thing about cheerleading, is spreading positivity.
“Cheering on all sports and just being there to uplift others,” said Mullins. She also had some advice for others as well. “It’s definitely good, its something I believe every girl should go out and try and do.”
Kaylee Clausing is in her first year, and she said she’s pumped for the season.
“I though it would be a fun idea. I’ve danced for 14 years now, so cheer is probably about the same, so this should be fun,” said Clausing of why she got into cheerleading her senior year. She said that there is a lot of crossover between dance and cheerleading as well.
“The hardest thing is remembering all of them, theres a ton of them you have to remember,” said Clausing before continuing. “I’ll get them down.”
“I am incredibly happy with this years cheerleaders. From camp week and practices, they all have been very smooth,” said Head Cheerleading coach Amanda McEvoy. She said that the they’ve all been working hard, and that the ultimate goal is to grow more in the program each here.
“There is no doubt these girls will bring out the best in our school and community,” said McEvoy. She said that she’s looking forward to watching many firsts, and lasts, with the five seniors this season and the memories they’ll make with the 11 other girls on the team.
“Those girls who have left such a positive impact on our program. Kara, our new mascot, will also be a great addition to our season and program,” said McEvoy.
McEvoy said that there is one thing she hopes that the cheerleaders take away from cheerleading with them the rest of their lives.
“I hope that as a coach, that I teach them more than just about the sport cheer. I hope that I teach them more life experiences and how to be the best versions of themselves every day, and to give back to our community,” said McEvoy. She said that she always urges her cheerleaders to be an active part of the community and to lead by example. “Theres really no better thing in coaching, than hopefully being a mentor in their life.”