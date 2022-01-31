WAPAKONETA — A weight has been lifted from the shoulders of Auglaize County Health Department employees.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is now recommending local health departments (LHDs) shift from universal contact tracing, case investigation, and exposure notification to a cluster or outbreak based approach.
In Auglaize County this comes as a relief to Health Commissioner Oliver Fisher, as contractors were at one point about 300 cases behind in contacting people.
“It is definitely going to provide relief on our staff,” Fisher said. “It’s definitely going to relieve a lot of staff hours that were dedicated to trying to contact every case.”
However, that doesn’t mean the coronavirus is no longer dangerous. People are still dying from COVID.
“We’ve seen an increase over the past couple of weeks of the number of deaths,” Fisher said, noting he and his department continue to encourage people to practice safe strategies to manage the virus. “COVID still is here, it is still something that needs to be watched out for. I know a lot of people are under that mindset that if I get it it is just going to be something mild like a cold. That may be true for some people but it’s not for everyone.”
