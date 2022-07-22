The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce is warning individuals that an impersonator is pretending to collect payments through Facebook for an upcoming event that the organization is running.
The chamber was notified by two different people that someone has been sending them messages saying that they were a chamber member and were attempting to get funds from them involving registration for the Puck-I-Huddle event.
The reports noted that the person was cutting off part of the flier involving the payment options and claiming that people can pay online, a service the chamber does not offer.
The account in question is believed to be a fake Facebook account going by name of June Stephanie Hoffman, with no one by that name working in the chamber. Executive Director Angie Tangeman stated that the chamber has contacted the police about this to see what can be done at this time.
