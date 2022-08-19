The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce has launched the “chamber bucks” program, with people allowed to buy gift certificates to be used at around 40 different businesses.
This is something the chamber has been working on bringing to the area for a little while now, with executive director Angie Tangeman helping finalize the details.
According to her, the chamber wanted to do something slightly different with it in order to make it an easier experience for both the businesses and the people participating in the program.
“We didn’t want to make the same mistakes as in the past, so we wanted something easy for the businesses to get reimbursed,” said Tangeman.
Typically, a business would have to go the chamber to be reimbursed, with the certificate acting as a check. However, the way they have it set up will let the business be immediately reimbursed with the money going directly into their checking account.
“They don’t have to bring the certificates back to the chamber to get their money,” stated Tangeman.
The gift certificates will be sold in $5 to $25 increments, with the checks already ordered and the process underway. Anyone that comes in to the chamber and buys them will have their money deposited into an account dedicated to the chamber bucks program. The money will later be taken out when the certificates are cashed in.
“I believe we’ve got 41 participating businesses,” said Tangeman as being her estimate on how many members joined the program. “I hope to add to that as people start using them and start seeing them. I’m hoping we get more businesses.”
