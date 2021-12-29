Going into its 16th year, the Grand Health Challenge of 2022 is going to kick off in January to help motivate people to lose weight as part of their New Year’s resolution.
Community Outreach Coordinator Jenni Miller, of the Grand Lake Health System, is pretty excited for the event itself. Run entirely by the GLHS, it was originally started with the help of The Evening Leader and Wapakoneta Daily News in 2007 as a way to make a positive change in the public’s health.
“It’s basically a program designed for our participants to adapt to a healthier lifestyle, whether that’s eating healthier, losing weight, being active,” stated Miller. “Typically everyone walks away learning one of those few things. But the overall goal of the challenge is through weight loss.”
Miller has stated that it’s a popular program and that more than 6,000 individuals have participated, having collectively lost around 49,301 pounds. Participants can join in teams of two to seven, required to weigh in during the months of January through May.
Children under age 18 may participate only with a parent’s or guardian’s consent. The parent or guardian will be asked to sign a consent form for any participant younger than age 18. Children age 8-17 years must be on the same team as their parent or legal guardian. If the child is under the age of 8, they may be weighed at the parent’s request (no BMI will be measured), but the results do not count in the challenge.
