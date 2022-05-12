Heartburn is something that rarely turns heads outside of the medical world, but Jillian Faulkner of the Grand Lake Heartburn Center believes more people should be keeping an eye on it as a precursor or part of a larger problem.
Faulkner works for Grand Lake Health System as a nurse coordinator and works hard on its main focus. It’s not something she figured she’d ever be involved in, but it is something she has turned her full attention towards.
“I have grown to have a passion over heartburn now, something which I never thought I would’ve said before,” stated Faulkner. “But it is really quite expansive into what our heartburn all entails and how it effects people so differently.”
The center has a many physicians, nurse practitioners and other positions dedicated to learning how heartburn operates within individuals, and how they can treat it from person to person. They’ve only been open for a short while now, but they’ve done good work since then.
“This center opened in December 2021 when a need was found in the community to do so,” Faulkner explained. There are plenty of people within a certain radius of the center that suffer from heartburn despite medications that would benefit from it being here. “That is where the need is to target that population to help them find some sort of relief.”
