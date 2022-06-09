Two members of the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital were at the St. Marys Rotary meeting on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming grand opening of the Grand Lake Pediatric Rehab center on June 13.
Krista Fry and Johanna Bruggeman talked to Rotarians about what exactly the center offers to children, especially in terms of improving their behavior, motor and speech skills. The center was created to address a need related to how to treat children with certain issues in these specific areas.
“Over the past two years, our pediatric population has grown over 100%,” stated Fry as being part of the issue the center aims to address. “We have a wide variety of diagnoses that we see, anywhere from you basic developmental delay, to motor delay, speech delay, fine motor delay to the more higher level.”
The center was built to address this and to be able to provide a space that would better fit the needs of the children involved. The building was taken up after an idea was submitted to hospital administration, with the express purpose of giving children specialized help using the facility.
“What we wanted to do is to be able to offer something that nobody in the area has seen,” Fry explained as being part of the process. They researched what other hospitals had to offer when it came to their organizations and worked from there. “We came across a company called the Fun Factory Sensory Gym.”
They were able to reach out to the company and raised enough money from the community in order to get the project going. The facility is officially finished now, and the grand opening is slated for June 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on 1040 Hager St. in St. Marys.
