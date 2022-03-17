Pregnancy is a life-changing thing and it’s important for people to be prepared when becoming new parents.
Places like the Choosing Life Pregnancy Resource Center aim make that transition easier for expecting or new parents.
Patty Thees, founder and director of the organization, came to the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday in order to speak about what her organization, located in Celina, offers to people in need.
They’ve been receiving plenty of support through the community, having just recently finished an auction.
“All of our services are free for anyone,” said Thees. “We don’t have any age or income guidelines at all.”
A faith-based organization, the organization works to promote alternatives to abortion by providing thorough classes, resources and providing information on anything new parents might require. Some of these items include ultrasounds, counseling and even adoption planning depending on what the parent is looking for.
Thees said their parenting classes went online following COVID-19.
“That has proven very successful. We have a lot more clients now that we’re online from having to come into the center,” Thees stated. “They earn points when they take the classes so then they can get items out of the Everything Shoppe."
