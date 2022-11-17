CELINA – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his Office is investigating an incident that took place at a farm in Marion Township. On Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8:59 PM Central Dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen. The caller reported that there is a disturbing video circulating involving a juvenile doing cruel acts to a young calf.
An investigation began into this incident and multiple juvenile suspects have been identified. One of the juveniles is in custody. The farmer was unaware of this incident taking place on his property and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.