While some Wapakoneta Republicans participated in a Trump-themed parade Saturday, some Auglaize Democrats met with their Mercer County counterparts for the Celina Small Town Pride gathering, featuring musicians, various speakers and an afternoon march.
Auglaize County Democratic Party Secretary Joe Monbeck explained this event took the place of the Auglaize Mercer Democratic Summer picnic.
“Pride landed on that day and we thought it would be a better use of our resources to support the community,” Monbeck said.
“The Democratic Party supports the Equality Act and the Democratic Party is all about lifting people up no matter who you are, no matter your belief, no matter if you are gay, straight or bisexual. We want all citizens of the United States to be successful,” Mercer County Democratic Chair Sophia Rodriguez said. “If we can come here and show our support for the gay community, ‘We want you to be successful, we support you, how can we help you’, then that’s what we are going to do."
