Cartoonist Visits New Bremen Public Library Tuesday

Cartoonist Jeff Nicholas visited the New Bremen Public Library on Tuesday for a program that taught kids about the drawing process

 Photo by Brent Melton

Cartoonist Jeff Nicholas visited the New Bremen Public Library on Tuesday, and will be visiting the New Knoxville Public Library on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.. Nicholas presented his ‘Drawn Together’ show which saw him drawing, those in the audience doing the same, and some crowd interaction as well.

According to Nicholas’ website, “Jeff has brought 35 years of teaching into his writing which captures his deepest understanding of a child's view of the world. Each program involves step by step drawing instruction along with original stories to capture the imagination. Jeff presents materials which appeal to audiences of all ages.” 

Tags

Recommended for you