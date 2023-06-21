Cartoonist Visits New Bremen Public Library Tuesday

Cartoonist Jeff Nicholas visited the New Bremen Public Library on Tuesday, and will be visiting the New Knoxville Public Library on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.. Nicholas presented his ‘Drawn Together’ show which saw him drawing, those in the audience doing the same, and some crowd interaction as well.
According to Nicholas’ website, “Jeff has brought 35 years of teaching into his writing which captures his deepest understanding of a child's view of the world. Each program involves step by step drawing instruction along with original stories to capture the imagination. Jeff presents materials which appeal to audiences of all ages.”
He said that he has been drawing since he was four years old.
“The first drawing I did was 64 years ago and was someone called ‘Pencil Man,’” said Nicholas. He then showed the crowd his drawing, making sure to mention some prominent black spots.
“See those black spots? Those are mold spots,” said Nicholas as he chuckled. The crude drawing was something that Nicholas said he wanted to show the children how he would draw Pencil Man today, and asked them to participate.
Nicholas started off by drawing a circle in the middle of his large art pad that was on a easel beside him.
“That’s his nose, he’s looking right at us,” explained Nicholas. He then worked to complete the drawing, explaining each step to the children before moving on to the next. At one point, he stopped to tell them about the three rules of cartooning.
“Rule one, there are no rules. As you and I draw, they’re going to look different, because its your imagination coming out through your hand,” said Nicholas. He said that rule number two was that there were no mistakes, and that people draw what they’re supposed to draw.
“Rule number three; you have to know how to draw a circle,” said Nicholas.
As the children followed along, Nicholas would go into the crowd at various points to praise the drawings that the children were doing. One artist drew teeth in, which Nicholas hadn’t done in his drawing.
“Oh you put teeth in?” asked Nicholas before continuing. “How much do you charge to put them in?”
The room burst into laughter after the comment, then the lesson continued.
At various points he would bring up some of his previous drawings which he had made into a story to share with the children. One was a story of a poodle-dachshund mix, a mermaid, and then a cow who almost jumped over the moon before getting stuck in a crater.
“So when you draw something, try to throw them into a story,” said Nicholas. As his lesson ended, he was given a very loud ’thank you’ from those in attendance.