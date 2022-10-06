SM Rotary Photo

Andy Hawk, the medical director of CareFlight, came to speak at the St. Marys Rotary meeting on Wednesday and explain what exactly their organization does for the area.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Rotary Club was visited by a representative of Premier Health’s CareFlight, an air-medical transport service that works in getting people into the intensive care as fast as possible.

The organization has been around for many years now, providing medical transport service in Ohio for severely injured or ill patients. Serving over 150 hospitals, the group works closely with emergency services in 17 different counties, as Medical Director Andy Hawk explained about the organization.

Tags

Recommended for you