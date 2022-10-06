The St. Marys Rotary Club was visited by a representative of Premier Health’s CareFlight, an air-medical transport service that works in getting people into the intensive care as fast as possible.
The organization has been around for many years now, providing medical transport service in Ohio for severely injured or ill patients. Serving over 150 hospitals, the group works closely with emergency services in 17 different counties, as Medical Director Andy Hawk explained about the organization.
“Critical care air and ground transport is expensive and it is necessary,” said Hawk about the work they do and how it serves a purpose, especially in saving lives. “My job as medical director is to make sure that CareFlight is effective and appropriate.”
The organization is always on the clock, with Hawk claiming that they were even active during national tragedies such as 9/11 in order to take calls. They were especially active during times like the Covid-19 pandemic, where they had to fly people out of suburbs in order to get them into proper care.
“We flew a lot of patients out of suburbs in Lexington,” said Hawks as being an example of what they did during that time period. The organization covers a wide area and they contribute their help in whatever way they can. “We f lew a bunch of people out of Boone County, West Virginia. Boone County was overrun.”
The organization has been working for 39 years now, with Hawk serving as medical director for 29 of those years. With five mobile intensive care units and four helicopters, they use all of their assets for whenever they can while maintaining everything on the side with a full staff.
“We are accredited nationally. We are one of the first programs in the United States to be accredited, and that’s been since 1994,” stated Hawk. “So we’ve gone through this every three years. That is, to us, to keep our high standards.”
The group is always looking for people and are always looking to improve the organization in any way they see fit so they can provide a service that works well for everyone. Improvement in their line of work is something they always strive for, especially during times of crisis.
“When you come to CareFlight, we ask you to bring your sword,” Hawk said about anyone that comes to work with the organization. They’re always looking to hire anyone with significant experience and education that can serve their organization. “We sharpen your sword, but we don’t provide your sword.”
More information on the organization can be found on their website at PremierHealth.com or through their Facebook page at Facebook.com/PremierHealthCareFlight. The St. Marys Rotary Club is always holding events within the city of St. Marys, with updates available on their own Facebook page at any time.