Sirens were blaring, a helicopter was on scene, and crash victims were tangled in hunks of metal that used to be cars. That was the scene on Thursday afternoon at Minster High School as Prom Promise, a mock car crash, was presented by CareFlight.
“It’s an important message to put out because teenage driving is a very dangerous time,” said Brian Bates, a flight nurse and representative from CareFlight.
The presentation featured two vehicles that were in a mocked up head on crash. One passenger was partially ejected and sprawled out on the hood of a vehicle, while others were trapped within. As the scene involved police first arrived on scene, followed by the fire department, then EMS, and finally CareFlight.
As the presentation unfolded, Bates told students about the various injuries that the passengers had sustained, the response times of emergency personnel in real life, and that the ejected passenger’s injuries were catastrophic and that she had died at the scene.
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader