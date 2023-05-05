Students from Minster High School attend a Prom Promise presentation

 Photo by Brent Melton

Sirens were blaring, a helicopter was on scene, and crash victims were tangled in hunks of metal that used to be cars. That was the scene on Thursday afternoon at Minster High School as Prom Promise, a mock car crash, was presented by CareFlight.

“It’s an important message to put out because teenage driving is a very dangerous time,” said Brian Bates, a flight nurse and representative from CareFlight.

