Bud’s Chevrolet on Commerce Drive was a busy place on Saturday, with the business holding their Annual Corvette Cruise-In for car connoisseurs everywhere.
The Annual Corvette Cruise-In is a proud tradition of Bud’s Chevrolet, having been around for decades in the local community. Held in the parking lot where cars were allowed to park and show off their rides, it’s something that people at the business are always looking forward to.
“We’ve been doing it for 32 years,” said Tom Hendricks, who was one of the main organizers behind the event. “It’s one of the biggest all Corvette events that happen right her in the state of Ohio, so it’s a big huge event.”
The event is a big one for people that love Corvettes, and the variety that people bring is always something Hendricks looks forward to. The people are just as unique as the cars they bring, and it tends to kick off other events in its wake
“It kind of starts off the whole Corvette season for the whole state of Ohio,” stated Hendricks. Considering the scope of the event, with participants coming from states away to participate, it isn’t that much of a surprise. “It’s a free show, we don’t charge to get in, but people come from all over.”
