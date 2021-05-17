Vancrest of St. Marys did something special on Saturday by hosting a car show that featured many different antique or cool cars to be shown to the public.
The car show is a new event to the organization and one that they decided to hold this year as a way of celebrating as things with COVID are starting to get under control. With the recent bout of vaccines, treatment and other similar procedures, it was felt that a celebration was in order to bring people outside of their homes. The event also housed various vendors, either selling food, trinkets or had some kids activities for the younger participants.
With cars rolling in, visitors were given a treat from just the variety alone. Various types of cars from over the past 90 years or so showed up and people were given a show of their design, the inside of the vehicles and even the engines for the people that really knew their stuff. Some of them were very proud engineers that had been working on their vehicle for a number of years.
