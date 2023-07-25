Car crash razes residence on North Spruce Street

A vehicle traveling down North Spruce Street hit straight through a residence on Saturday, with two injuries being reported at the scene.

 The Evening Leader Photo By Skyler Mitchell

St. Marys was host to a destructive accident on Saturday after a vehicle went through a residence on North Spruce Street.

At around 12:40 a.m., the City of St. Marys Police responded to an accident that occurred near the intersection of North Spruce Street and East High Street. It was said in a press release published by the department that a vehicle driving south on North Spruce Street had traveled off the roadway and struck the residence of 201

