Car crash razes residence on North Spruce Street

St. Marys was host to a destructive accident on Saturday after a vehicle went through a residence on North Spruce Street.
At around 12:40 a.m., the City of St. Marys Police responded to an accident that occurred near the intersection of North Spruce Street and East High Street. It was said in a press release published by the department that a vehicle driving south on North Spruce Street had traveled off the roadway and struck the residence of 201
N. Spruce St. The vehicle reportedly hit the northeast corner, going through it and exiting the south side of the residence, destroying the bedroom and living room.
The police currently have Christopher A. Zumbroegel, 32, of St. Marys in custody, having arrested him on charges of aggravated vehicular assault. It is currently under investigation whether alcohol or drug abuse contributed to the accident.
Two people were said to have been sent to the hospital, both
reported to have serious injuries by St. Marys Police. No further update has been given on their condition at the time of writng this article. 201
N. Spruce St. was razed after the completion of the investigation due to unsafe conditions and the high risk it posed to the community.
The St. Marys Police Department listed the following organizations as being present
and assisting at the scene: Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County EMA, Auglaize County CERT, St. Marys EMS, St. Marys General Services, Electric Department and Water Department.
be given on the situation as it develops. To read the press release in full and keep an eye out for more information, make sure to visit the St. Marys Police Department Facebook page.