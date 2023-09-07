Cancer Association aims to make clients lives better

For those with a cancer diagnosis, the Cancer Association of Auglaize County is a resource that hopes to make life a bit better.
“We are the Cancer Association of Auglaize County and we help clients that have a cancer diagnosis that live in Auglaize County,” said the association’s Director April Grimm.
“Our purpose is to make life a little easier on our cancer clients. I mean its hard enough, especially when they first find out,” said Grimm. She said that the uncertainty about a cancer diagnoses and what to expect, are challenging, no matter the person. “We help them along to ease the burden.”
While a mileage reimbursement for any cancer-related visits is one of the benefits they offer, there area many more as well.
“We also deal with wigs, hats and scarves,” said Grimm. She said that when a person’s hair falls out, having a wig may make them feel more comfortable. Grimm said that while a lot of insurance companies will pay for a wig, its something they also offer. “If we can’t find one they like here, we’ll help them find one somewhere else.”
For women who have had breast cancer and had to have a mastectomy, the association can also help there as well.
“We also deal with breast forms, and bras,” said Grimm. She said that there are specially made bras with inserts to help women dealing the the realities of losing a breast or both breasts.
“It helps them feel more natural, more confident, more human, after everything they’ve been through,” said Grimm.
“We just started these care comfort bags for our new clients, because you know when you’re first diagnosed and go to treatments, they can last up to five hours,” said Grimm. She said that the bags came about because of experiences that past clients, and staff, have had during the treatment process.
“They have water bottles, lotions, word puzzles, chopsticks, and a variety of things for you to do when you go through chemo,” said Grimm. One thing about the organization, is that they’ve all had experience with cancer.
“All of us here, including myself and board members, are here for a reason, we’ve all dealt with cancer one way or another,” said Grimm. Grimm explained that she lost her husband to cancer in 2018, and that when he passed, she didn’t know what she was going to do.
“I love my job, this gives me a purpose, a reason to give back. Its not something you can explained, you have to live it to understand it,” said Grimm.