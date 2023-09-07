Cancer Association aims to make clients lives better

The Cancer Association of Auglaize County hopes to help those with a cancer diagnosis in Auglaize 

For those with a cancer diagnosis, the Cancer Association of Auglaize County is a resource that hopes to make life a bit better.

“We are the Cancer Association of Auglaize County and we help clients that have a cancer diagnosis that live in Auglaize County,” said the association’s Director April Grimm.

