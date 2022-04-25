Gardening requires quite a bit of effort and supplies that can be very hard to get your hands on the best of days. However, this year’s Garden Swap is once again aiming to help the community reach their horticulture goals.
The Garden Swap is a staple for the St. Marys Community Public Library, and Adult Services Coordinator Beth Keuneke has been working hard with the Heritage Trails Park District to make it a good one. Much like last year, instead of focusing on a single night during the month, it’ll be held throughout the month for all participants.
“We liked having a longer period of time to swap, bringing and taking of plants, plant divisions, and garden supplies last year,” stated Keuneke. While the circumstance hadn’t been ideal last year, the way it was done did seem to work well. “So we are doing it like we did last year and having a cart and/or wagon outside the main doors of the library during library hours from Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 21.”
While it was originally done to address concerns involving the pandemic, it did meet with a lot of success that they’re looking to replicate. As long as something can be used or planted, people can give and take whatever they can when the swap starts.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Monday's edition of The Evening Leader.