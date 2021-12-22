NEW BREMEN — Citizens in New Bremen and the surrounding area can expect to see plenty of people walking about on Jan. 9, with the Lockkeepers Cabin Fever Hike.
Sponsored by the Miami and Erie Canal Corridor Association and the Heritage Tails Park District, the new year will feature the hike in its entirety after having to make some caveats during COVID last year. It’s something that board members like MECCA Treasurer Neal Brady has been looking forward to for the new year.
“That is Jan. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. and it starts out at the Lockkeepers House in New Bremen,” stated Brady about the event. It’s a yearly tradition and it’s a relief that they’ll be able to organize it this year. “It’s our winter walk. We want to give people started on the new year by getting outside, enjoying the towpath trail.”
The main draw for this event, according to Brady, is the ability to see the winter environment and experience nature all at once. The weather of past events has changed from year to year, but he figures that it’ll be good this year if the weather Auglaize County has had so far is any indicator.
“Just bundle up and enjoy the weather,” said Brady. There will be ways for people to stay safe and prevent the cold from seeping in while on the walk as well. “And again, there’s a place to get warm and restrooms at the Lockkeepers House. It’s always a good family experience.
