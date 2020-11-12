After RuthAnn Woesner was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago, helping patients fight cancers became her passion.
And on Thursday, the President of the Cancer Association of Auglaize County celebrated the grand opening of the association's new location at 506 Jackson Street to make that passion of Woesner's a little easier as CAAC board members, staff and members from the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce cherished the opening alongside her.
Woesner said the Jackson Street location is nearly double the size of the previous storefront that housed the CAAC at 133 E, Spring St. Before that, the CAAC was housed at 120 S. Front St. until it moved to Spring Street in September 2018.
The association has been assisting those battling cancer that resides in Auglaize county since 2001 and the CAAC's mission is to help and support all the cancer patients of Auglaize County and all of the funds the association receives stays in the county.
The CAAC's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday through Saturday. The association can also be contacted by phone at 419-300-3556 or on Facebook at the Cancer Association of Auglaize County.
