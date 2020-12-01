The Cancer Association of Auglaize County (ACCA) is gearing up for its inaugural virtual raffle next month.
Usually conducting its annual quarter auction, the association is holding a virtual raffle to keep participates safe with the coronavirus pandemic spiking locally and nationally. It will be the CAAC's largest fundraiser this year to help fund its operations to help Auglaize County cancer patients.
The raffle will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and livestreamed on the Wayne Street United Methodist Church's YouTube channel.