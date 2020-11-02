On a cool, sunny Saturday, a group of eight St. Marys Rotarians met in the parking lot of the St. Marys Eagles to live out the vision and mission statements of Rotary International — providing service to others while taking action to create lasting change — by assembling three picnic tables.
Though the project may seem small, these tables can make a world of difference to those facing extra challenges in the world. All three picnic tables are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, making them accessible for the disabled, including those who are wheelchair bound.
